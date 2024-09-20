Kalashnikov Shows Skat 350M Reconnaissance Drone at Izhevsk Exhibition

The Izhevsk Aviation Plant (IAZ, part of the Kalashnikov concern) showed the Skat 350M reconnaissance drone at an exhibition in honor of Gunsmith Day in Izhevsk. This reported in the concern.

“The Skat 350M is mass-produced and is actively used in the SVO zone. It is designed for aerial surveillance, target search in the optical and IR ranges, and precise targeting of weapons at enemy targets. According to experts, it is one of the leading aerial reconnaissance aircraft in the interests of the customer’s units,” the statement says.

The concern noted that the Skat made it possible to detect various enemy targets, including ammunition depots, armored vehicles, and RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket systems, which were subsequently destroyed.

The Skat complex is distinguished by the presence of 32 communication channels on the ground-based receiving and transmitting device. This solution ensures stable communication between the drone and the ground station and helps counteract electronic warfare.

In April, the Kalashnikov concern reported that the Russian National Guard special forces had discovered a fuel depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and carried out an attack on it using a Skat 350M drone.