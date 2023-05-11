JSC “Concern” Kalashnikov “increased the production of weapons products by 38% in the first quarter of 2023. In three months, the plant set a record for the last 10 years in terms of the number of products delivered. This was reported in the press service of the concern on Thursday, May 11.

Kalashnikov continued to master the serial production of new products – the PPK-20 submachine gun, as well as the TR9S (Izh-2102) and TG2S (Izh-224) rifles, the TV channel reports.Star“.

According to the president of the concern Alan Lushnikov, the plant is fully fulfilling the tasks of increasing production within the framework of the state defense order, reports R.T. The corresponding instructions to the company were given last year by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

He added that the increase in production volumes affects both small arms and other nomenclature, the TV channel reports.360“.

“As part of the ongoing re-equipment of production in the concern, a number of transformations will be carried out in the near future, which we will announce later,” Lushnikov concluded.

Earlier, on May 5, the Triada-TKO company, which is part of the Kalashnikov concern, began deliveries of an all-weather field uniform kit (VKPO 3.0), developed jointly with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The first delivery included several tens of thousands of summer and windproof sets of suits and caps.

The set includes underwear fleece thermal underwear, a fleece jacket, a demi-season suit made of a jacket and trousers, a windproof suit, a summer suit made of a jacket, trousers and a combat shirt, a summer cap, a demi-season hat and a winter scarf.

VKPO 3.0 has improved ergonomic characteristics, as well as improved properties of the materials from which the kit is made. In addition, the new field uniform is made in a new color scheme.

Earlier, on January 12, it became known that the weapons division of the Kalashnikov concern in 2022 broke a 20-year record for the production of weapons. Thus, over the past year, 45 government contracts and 24 agreements on military-technical cooperation were completed.

Prior to that, on December 27, 2022, it was reported that Kalashnikov was increasing production across the entire range. In addition, the concern in 2023 will develop new drones and increase the production of drones.