The first batch of modernized Taking into account the experience of the special operation of Kalashnikov assault rifles, the AK-12 will enter the Armed Forces (AF) in January next year, the concern’s president Alan Lushnikov said on December 25 on the TV channel “Russia 24”.

According to him, the specialists worked out the requirements that the customers had during the special operation.

“We have carried out tests and put it into production, it is in production and in January we will begin shipping new AK-12s. There were serious improvements, primarily related to operation, that is, the weapon should be convenient and reliable,” Lushnikov said.

Earlier, on December 11, the concern reported that in 2023, deliveries of the AK-12 assault rifle almost doubled. In November of this year, Kalashnikov completed the production of AK-12 assault rifles under a three-year contract.

Prior to this, on December 8, the concern began supplying sets of Strelok combat equipment to the Russian army. The created ammunition is a comprehensive solution in the field of individual armor protection and equipment for military personnel.

The developers announced Strelok at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2023. By the end of the year, 25 thousand sets of new combat equipment will be delivered to the customer.