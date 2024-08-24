Tiny homes under construction in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The scene is the result of money contributed by Kalamazoo County from its Homes for All fund to help build so-called tiny homes for people who are struggling to find stable housing.

As housing affordability issues shift to higher-income earners, both Kalamazoo County and the state have expanded their assistance programs to include families who previously earned too much to qualify for subsidized housing. It’s part of a new approach to housing assistance that focuses on fighting poverty rather than on a program that supports the middle class.

These ideas now permeate Vice President Kamala Harris’s housing plan, which calls for assistance to both first-time homebuyers and developers building homes for them. The housing crisis seems to have shifted from large metro areas to rural cities. At a time of deep polarization, skyrocketing housing costs and the social problems that come with them are among the few things that all Americans are experiencing. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)