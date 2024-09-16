For the second time in three months, there has been an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

“The FBI responded to West Palm Beach, Florida, and is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump,” the FBI said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

“Officials have just acknowledged that if Trump were president, they would do more to protect him,” Rep. Steve Scalise wrote. [republicano da Luisiana]who was shot by a gunman in 2017 while training with Republicans for the congressional baseball game. “That has to change.”



“There have already been TWO attempts on Trump’s life,” the House Majority Leader added. “The Secret Service must increase its level of protection to the maximum extent of its capabilities — including expanding the perimeter.”

While Trump was playing golf in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, authorities say a man put the barrel of a rifle through a fence surrounding the course where Trump was playing. According to the Fox Newsthe man was 300 to 500 yards from Trump. When the man put the gun through the fence, the Secret Service opened fire.

According to the New York Postthe man had a GoPro on the fence, which was likely used to film the shooting. The man fled the scene and was later captured.

“[Ryan] Routh, who has an extensive criminal history in North Carolina, has posted frequently about politics and donated exclusively to Democratic candidates and causes since 2019. He also criticized Trump in an April 22 post on X, where he declared, ‘DEMOCRACY is on the ballot and we cannot lose,’” the report said. Post.

The Trump campaign released a statement shortly after the shooting.

“I heard gunshots nearby, but before rumors start spreading, I wanted to let you know first: I AM SAFE AND WELL,” the statement read. “Nothing will stop me. I WILL NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again.”

Reactions

There has been a flurry of reactions to the second assassination attempt on social media, including those saying the second attempt shows the need for more answers about Trump’s safety.

“We must ask ourselves how an assassin managed to get so close to President Trump again?” Rep. Elise Stefanik, the House Republican Conference Chairwoman, said in a statement. “There is still a lack of answers to the horrific assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, and we long for a clear explanation of what happened today in Florida.”

“Thankfully, God continues to watch over President Trump,” the New York Republican added.

“Why isn’t the Biden-Harris Secret Service protecting Donald Trump?” Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., posted on X.

Trump’s vice presidential running mate, Senator JD Vance, wrote: “I am glad President Trump is safe. I spoke to him before the news was public and he was, surprisingly, in good spirits.”

Vice President Kamala Harris released a statement on X.

“I have been made aware of reports of gunfire near former President Trump and his Florida property, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America,” she wrote.

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer wrote that the Secret Service needs to treat Trump like a sitting president and increase his security.

“After two failed assassination attempts on Trump, the USSS should stop treating him like a candidate. They need to treat him like they would a POTUS [sigla em inglês para Presidente dos Estados Unidos] in exercise, especially expanding the protective perimeter around them. Stop being bureaucratic. Do what is necessary,” he posted.

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also called on the Secret Service to massively increase its protection of Trump. “Yes, we are grateful that President Trump is safe, once again. But this escalating pattern of political violence must STOP immediately. It is unacceptable and un-American. I am calling on the Secret Service to IMMEDIATELY INCREASE its protection of President Trump for the same level…”

Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, posted on X an interview he did with Fox News the morning before the incident, speaking about the need to reform the Secret Service. “These were my concerns this morning, before the second assassination attempt on President Trump. Now, it is imperative that we move the Secret Service from the Department of Homeland Security back to the Treasury Department, where they have more focus.”

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, wrote that the FBI needs to be more transparent about its investigation into the incident. “I am glad President Trump is safe. After yet another assassination attempt and FBI investigation, we need regular updates from the FBI so the American people know what is happening. MORE TRANSPARENCY FROM THE FBI,” he demanded.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote: “I was just briefed by the Acting Director of the Secret Service. I applaud the Secret Service for their swift response to ensure the safety of former President Trump.”

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-New York, wrote that “It is inexplicable that this has happened again.”

Kiersten Pels, communications director for Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., wrote that it was “truly horrifying” that we now need to qualify which assassination attempt on Trump we are referring to.

Original in English: 'TRULY HORRIFYING': Questions Swirl After Second Trump Assassination Attempt