Kalajoki forest fires | A devastating forest fire was not necessarily started by a cigarette, the court of appeal overturned the man’s sentence

The Court of Appeal considered that the employee who carried tobacco equipment in the field was not absolutely certainly to blame for the giant fire.

Rovaniemi the court of appeal rejected the charge of creating a general danger in the case of the huge forest fire in Kalajoki.

It was about whether or not a man working on a wind farm site caused a 227-hectare forest fire by leaving a cigarette butt on the ground in July 2021.

The decision is the opposite of the judgment given by the Oulu district court more than a year ago. At that time, the district court sentenced the man to a fine for the negligence of public danger on the basis that the man had started the fire through negligence.

The district court found that the man had been smoking in dry terrain at the construction site, and the burning cigarette he left on the terrain caused a strong fire and large financial losses to the forest owners.

Now the Court of Appeal saw the situation differently. It stated that according to the fire investigation report, no cause had been found for the fire and that the case had not shown that the fire started from a burning cigarette left on the ground, as the prosecution claimed.

Therefore, the forest fire could also have been caused by the actions of a bystander in the area where the fire started. An explanation was also presented in the case that in the weather and wind conditions at that time there was always a possibility of forest fires in the peatland area.

The Court of Appeal could not completely exclude these options. The cause of the fire and the course of events that led to it had remained unclear in detail. Therefore, there was reasonable doubt about the defendant’s guilt and the charge was dismissed.

In the process the man and his employer were released from the obligation to compensate property owners for damages caused by the fire.

The Court of Appeal was not completely unanimous. One appellate court advisor would not have changed the district court’s verdict.

In the district court, a man under the age of 30 was thus sentenced to a 30-day fine, which would have resulted in him having to pay more than a thousand euros.

According to the district court, the most important piece of circumstantial evidence was the temporal and local connection between the fire and the man’s walking in the countryside.

According to the court, the man had been carrying cigarettes and fire-making equipment with him in the area, from which smoke was observed a few minutes later. He hadn’t noticed any other people there.

The District Court looked at the matter quite differently than the Court of Appeal now. For example, it stated that it is unlikely that an unknown person would have walked through the terrain and started the fire. It even considered the possibility that a piece of glass had refracted light and ignited the dry terrain, but ultimately deemed it unlikely.

The court also evaluated the option that there would have been a piece of glass in the terrain, which would have refracted the light and thus set the dry terrain on fire. In the court’s opinion, this option is also unlikely.

In the precincts almost 16,000 euros had to be paid to the man and his employer Destia, which was now overturned by the Court of Appeal.

The forest fire was one of the biggest in recent years. The day of ignition on July 26 was hot and was preceded by a warm and dry period of weeks.

The costs of the fire rose to millions of euros, when the costs of extinguishing work are included. There were approximately 1,500 people at different times from different fire departments during two weeks.