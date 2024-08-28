Kalajoki | A woman died after being hit by the ATV she was driving

Kalajoki|The police are investigating the case as endangering traffic safety, investigating the cause of death and as a work accident.

Middle aged a woman died in a traffic accident on Tuesday at Himanga in Kalajoki, says the Oulu police department. The woman was trapped under the ATV and trailer combination she was driving.

A working woman was driving a vehicle combination when she lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason. The woman drove the vehicle into a ditch.

According to the police, the woman who died in the accident was not wearing a safety helmet.

The police are investigating the incident as endangering traffic safety, investigating the cause of death and as an occupational accident. The police and the traffic accident investigation board are also investigating the causes of the accident.