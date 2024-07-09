Kalajoki | A burglar left his phone at the scene of the crime and returned to get it

Kalajoki|The suspects had apparently been tipped off that there were expensive sneakers in the house.

Private house the residents were subjected to a burglary on the night between Monday and Tuesday in Kalajoki in North Ostrobothnia. Two young people are suspected of the crime.

What makes the case special is that one of the suspects returned to the crime scene the same night.

The residents of the house had woken up to the noises they heard during the night, when a burglar broke in looking for property to be stolen, the Oulu police press release says.

An attempt was made to steal, among other things, expensive sneakers from the house, the situation center of the Oulu police tells HS.

The suspect already had time to leave the apartment once, but left his phone at the crime scene and returned to get it.

When the suspect came back, one of the residents of the house caught him and held him until the police arrived. The perpetrator is suspected of aggravated breach of domestic peace and aggravated theft.

I suspected the driver is suspected of driving while intoxicated in addition to these crimes. The criminal title is drunk driving.

The police cannot say whether the suspects knew the residents of the house.