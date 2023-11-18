A splendid land told from one coast to the other. From the Ionian Sea to the Tyrrhenian Sea, walking for three days in the narrowest point of the region

Irene Righetti





@

irene_righetti – Calabria

Kalabria Coast To Coastthat is to say 3 days, 2 seas, 2 provinces (Catanzaro and Vibo Valentia)55 kilometersAlmost 5 thousand meters of altitude difference And 5 villages. We are talking about the path that develops in the narrowest part of Calabria, with departure from the white beach of Soverato, in the province of Catanzaro, on the Ionian Sea, and arrival in Pizzo Calabro (Vibo), on the Tyrrhenian Sea. A journey that is not very long in terms of kilometres, but rather challenging, made up of long climbs (which do not alternate with false flats) and descents.

the history of the journey — The route was developed by a group of enthusiasts from the association Kalabria Trekking and inaugurated in July 2020. The close-knit team rolled up their sleeves studying the territory, covering it far and wide, setting up the internal paths and positioning the red-white signs that guide those who decide to leave for this adventure on foot.

the first step — The first stage measures 13.3 kilometers, starts from Sovereign and arrives at Petrizzi. Before leaving, however, we go to the town bookshop to collect the Traveler’s Passport (you must register on the portal kalabriatrekking before leaving) and have the stamp affixed, just like real pilgrims. See also WRC | Rally Estonia, PS6: Rovanpera takes the lead

path — Then a steep path leads us into the heart of Petrizzi, up to the Regina Elena Square, in the center of which is the large black poplar and the “menzalora”, a stone artefact which in ancient times was used as a unit of measurement for grain. Here to welcome Peter, a retired gentleman, as well as the soul and history of the town, who awaits tourist-pilgrims and leads them (free of charge) to discover the place. So overnight stay in Petrizzi and stamp on the passport from the municipal office and the accommodation facility.

the second stage — The second stage of 23.5 km is the longest and leads to Monterosso Calabro. A route that crosses an imposing beech forest, which reveals the mountain with the arrival on the ridge of Monte Coppari, the highest point of the entire journey at around one thousand altitude. Then a long descent leads to the wonderful village of Monterosso, between spectacular views of Lake Angitola and the Tyrrhenian Sea. Here, if you are not too tired you can go and discover the place, made up of ancient noble buildings and suggestive alleys.

the third stage — The third and final stage of 19.1 km leads to Protection payment. Among the most beautiful points is the passage inside the naturalistic oasis of Lake Angitola, among wonderful views of the artificial lake of the same name, a place of rest and reproduction of numerous bird species including the gray heron, symbol of the Serre Regional Natural Park. And the descent towards Protection paymentwith his gaze sweeping 180 degrees over the Gulf of Sant’Eufemiathe island of Stromboli and the Orsomarso mountains in Pollino National Park with its breathtaking view of the Costa degli Dei. The road that leads to the town seems to never end, but you quickly recover as soon as you reach the historic center of Pizzo. With the end of the journey sealed within the magical Aragonese castle, where they put the last “sweaty” stamp on the passport. The Calabrian adventure ends here, but not before having tasted the famous Pizzo Calabro truffle, a hazelnut ice cream that is shaped in the palm of the hand, in the shape of a hemisphere, covered with a sprinkling of bitter cocoa and filled with dark chocolate. A goodness invented in the fifties and today it has become the symbol of the place. See also GTWC | Regret Rossi: "Problems and mistakes, a missed opportunity"

travel tips — THE better times to make the journey Kalabria Coast to Coast it’s spring and autumn, because the days are cooler. In the summer the journey can be very challengingas the first and second stages for most of the route have no shaded areas and there are no fountains or structures where you can stock up on water.

the backpack — If you decide to leave with it Backpack (a local agency offers a transfer and luggage transport service), the advice is to use a 29-litre one, not larger. The risk is carrying too much weight on your shoulders and, especially uphill, it can make itself felt.

the traveller’s passport — Important, come on kalabriatrekking.it you can download the GPS tracks of the stages. It is advisable, before leaving, to register on the portal so as to report your presence to the organizers who, if necessary, will be able to help you. Furthermore, with a symbolic fee of 5 euros (which will be used to contribute to the maintenance and growth of the KCTC Path) you can collect the Traveler’s Passport, to be stamped at the end of each stage. At the end of the 55 kilometres, in Pizzo, the Testimonium, a sort of parchment that certifies the completion of the journey. Last piece of advice: the organizers recommend following the route as presented, from East to Westbecause the walker always faces the “journey” on foot with the sun behind. See also F1 | Mercedes wants to lose their noses in the season