KAKU: Ancient Sealwhich we are talking about in this review, is a fantastic Action RPG developed by BINGOBELLThe game tells the adventures of Kakua young boy belonging to a tribe, and his very tender sidekick, a flying pig named Piggy. They set out to explore the elemental islands, to restore balance to the world created by the god Saga.

The Ancient Prophecy

The game starts with the first meeting between Kaku and Piggy on the snowy mountains, made turbulent by the unstoppable fury of the Boar King: the latter, normally docile, has gone mad because of the aura of the magnetan ancient evil from another dimension, responsible for the separation of the continents into flying islands. The young Kaku, initially accompanied by his grandfather, sets out to find Piggy’s traces, which lead him towards the ruins of an ancient temple. There, after clashing with the Guardian and reuniting with the flying pig, he learns of aancient prophecy. This urges the young man to explore the islands in search of the elemental souls, whose purpose is to restore balance of the world to normalcy and end the calamity.

From snow to sand

THE’exploration of Kaku’s world is rich in color and wonderful views naturalistic, each island is divided into Sections delimited by invisible barriers and presents a biome characterized by its own element primordial (earth, water, fire and air). The displacement between the areas of the map occurs via transition areas (portals) and checkpoint consisting of magic towerswhich require the resolution of a puzzle to be made available.

The game map has numerous points of interest such as: teleportation towers, Pon-Pon villages (the enemy tribe), areas with hidden treasures, pillars corrupted by the calamity and finally the magic steles. The steles are the most important in the character’s progression thanks to the gems kept inside them, which are used as keys to access the challenges of ancient ruins. They provide the player with powerful benefits and skill testsand it will be possible to improve the character’s statistics, learn new combat moves, increase supplies, and the effectiveness of bullets and medicines that our protagonist can carry.

Natural resources scattered throughout the islands and those obtained by defeating enemies are the key element used in the ancient ruins. Collecting rare minerals known as thank you divine, allows the protagonist to increase his attributes, while the elemental minerals allow you to refill the slingshot with special projectiles. The flora a feature of the biomes is no less, it can be cooked to obtain temporary healing and benefits, while the wood The harvest is instead used to increase transportable food and medicine supplies. The enemies, once defeated, they grant common minerals used as spendable experience points, and finally the monster partsare used in the creation of equipment.

The challenges of the ruins They are divided into mini dungeons, inside which we can find exciting puzzles and complex Platform sections. The reward for overcoming these challenges is theIncreased health and stamina of Kaku, as well as obtaining rare equipment and runestones. The rune stones, Once inserted into equipment slots, they provide passive abilities and stat boosts, in some cases completely altering the dynamics of combat.

The travel companion

Kaku’s faithful sidekick, the flying pig Piggyis not a simple mascot, but has magical abilities necessary to face the most difficult challenges of the title. Through a skill wheel it is possible to select one of the four powers of the piglet providing Kaku with the ability to:

infiltrate enemy villages via a camouflage and interact with tribals to get quests;

and interact with tribals to get quests; perform a super long jump in order to reach distant places;

in order to reach distant places; teleport to the ruins to improve stats and tackle new mini dungeons;

to improve stats and tackle new mini dungeons; apply a protective barrier, useful for navigating difficult terrain, allows you to travel across bodies of water and move within poisonous clouds;

Saga’s Awakening

The combat system of Kaku Ancient Seal is based on the breaking of the posture (balance) of enemies and the exploit of the openings generated by it. Kaku our protagonist has at his disposal three main weapons:

a club to inflict direct damage;

to inflict direct damage; a slingshot capable of causing elemental damage and status, also useful in interacting with the game environment;

capable of causing elemental damage and status, also useful in interacting with the game environment; an arm guard necessary to heavily damage the posture and deflect the blows provoking powerful counterattacks;

The repertoire of movesinitially limited, can be expanded by spending resources on the steles of ancient ruins, making powerful special and finishing moves. The finishing moves they make use of the final bar, which is filled by receiving and dealing damage, as well as using certain passive rune and equipment abilities. Filling the final bar also allows you to use the awakeninga powerful one divine transformation provided by Saga to Kaku. While awakening, it is possible to resist and inflict huge amounts of damage, often in the form of special combos unlocked by rebuilding Saga’s obelisk, by collecting its parts scattered throughout the game areas.

The end of the journey

Kaku Ancient Seal We tested it on a PC with an NVIDIA RTX 3070 graphics card and an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor. At maximum performance it remained fluid and showed no problems. The game offers a very unique experience long-lived come on bright tones accompanied by a good soundtrack. The platformer it’s thesovereign element of the title, each location explored presents challenges that require the use of all the resources available to the player. The fight unfortunately has some points to reviewfacing enemies is not very exciting, most of the encounters see Kaku surrounded by masters who have no reaction to damage and the only mechanic that supports him during these clashes is the counterattack, which is a failure due to the unevenness of the map and the very slow warnings followed by extremely fast moves by the enemies. Overall Kaku Ancient Seal is a great title Very long-lived focused on theexploration and the platformer which is lacking in some of the battle mechanics.

#KAKU #Ancient #Seal #Review #Primal #Lands