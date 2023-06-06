The mayor of Nova Kakhovka Leontiev said that the upper part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station was destroyed during shelling

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP) in the Kherson region was damaged as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the upper part was destroyed. This was announced by the mayor of Nova Kakhovka Vladimir Leontiev, his words are quoted by RIA News.

At about two o’clock in the morning, a series of numerous strikes were carried out on the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, which destroyed the shonors, this is what the common people call valves. As a result, water from the Kakhovka reservoir began to be discharged uncontrollably downstream Vladimir Leontiev Mayor of Nova Kakhovka

The head of the city said that the dam was not destroyed, and called it “great happiness.”

Earlier on June 6, the Russian Spring Military Correspondents reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) had attacked the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). According to them, the water level downstream of the Dnieper began to rise.

After that, Leontiev denied the information about the undermining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station by Ukrainian troops. According to him, the data about the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the hydroelectric power station were “nonsense.” The politician noted that everywhere “in the city everything is quiet and calm.”

Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station collapsed due to damage to the support

Source TASS in the authorities reported that the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station was destroyed due to damage to the support, the dam could not stand it, after which the flooding of the territories began.

The interlocutor noted that it was quiet at night, there were no arrivals. The agency clarified that it does not have official confirmation of information from the authorities and law enforcement agencies.

The water level after the destruction of the hydroelectric power station rose by 2.5 meters

The water level in the Kakhovka reservoir after the destruction of the hydroelectric power station rose by 2.5 meters, emergency services are working on the spot, said the mayor of Novaya Kakhovka Vladimir Leontyev.

The water has risen by 2.5 meters, we are in place, we are working Vladimir Leontiev Mayor of Nova Kakhovka

He noted that the surface structures were destroyed, the water that was above them goes downstream, did not rise to Dneprovsky Prospekt, as happened during floods during floods.

The mayor of Nova Kakhovka called the destruction of the valves of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station the most serious terrorist attack

Vladimir Leontiev called the destruction of valves at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, which led to the release of water, the most serious terrorist attack.

Once again, I would like to emphasize that this is a serious terrorist act. Consequences are yet to be explored Vladimir Leontiev Mayor of Nova Kakhovka

The head of Nova Kakhovka also said that there is no need for the evacuation of the local population due to the release of water.

Kakhovka HPP is the sixth (lower and last) stage of the cascade of Dnieper hydroelectric power plants, located five kilometers from the city of Novaya Kakhovka, Kherson region. Its destruction could lead to the death of thousands of people.

There is no critical danger for the Zaporozhye NPP

Chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov said TASSthat the destruction of valves at the Kakhovskaya HPP does not pose a critical danger to the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Although it is necessary to urgently solve this, because in the medium and long term this is a problem concerning the safety of nuclear power plants, proper provision of the necessary volumes of the plant Vladimir Rogov Chairman of the movement "We are together with Russia"

The official clarified that there was no explosion of the hydroelectric power station, but did not voice the version of what happened.

On May 21, the commander of one of the Russian units reported that at present the situation on the line of contact near the Kakhovka reservoir is stably tense. According to him, active surveillance continues in the area.

At the end of March, it became known that the Ukrainian military had changed the nature of the shelling of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, starting to attack the station and approaches to it with sniper rifles. The commander of the Russian Armed Forces unit guarding the hydroelectric power station suggested that the caliber of this rifle could be of foreign manufacture. Later, the acting head of the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, assured that the hydroelectric power plant was protected from shelling.

In October 2022, the attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with HIMARS missiles on the Kakhovskaya HPP did not lead to serious damage at the facility. The shelling damage from October 23 to 24 did not become critical, and the power plant continued to work.