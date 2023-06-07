The alarm on the Kakhovka damdestroyed yesterday in an explosion that flooded the Kherson region, Volodymyr Zelensky had already launched it last November. Any attempt by Russian forces to blow it up, flooding Ukrainian territory and draining the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, will mean that Moscow is ‘declaring war on the whole world’, said the Ukrainian president who had accused the Russians of planting explosive charges in the infrastructure. The destruction of the dam “would be a large-scale disaster,” Zelensky said at the time, comparing the impact to the use of weapons of mass destruction.

Read also

And even today the Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak recalled that Kiev had already warned last October that Russia was preparing to blow up the Kakhovka dam. “October 2022. Ukraine warns the world that Russia he is preparing a man-made disaster. The dam bulkheads are undermined. In response… silence, No worries, no warnings. June 2023. Russia blows up the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant. Is it time to draw conclusions? And maybe it’s time to figure out by whom, when and how the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant was planned?” Podoliak wrote on Twitter.

Attached is the post dated October 20, 2022, in which he discloses a Russian plan to undermine the dam, in order to force deportations of the population to Russia and “flood the territory to stop the Ukrainian counter-offensive and block its retreat”.