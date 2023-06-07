I am about 42,000 people at risk of flooding in areas along the Dnipro River after the collapse of the Kakhovka dam. It was estimated by the Ukrainian authorities. According to an assessment by Ukrhydroenergo, the Ukrainian company that manages all the hydroelectric plants in the region, the level of water leaking from the dam will continue to rise until it reaches a peak this morning, then remain stable for four to five days before slowly starting to ramp up. to get down.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated and Russian authorities in occupied southern Ukraine have declared a state of emergency, even as many in the West have pointed the finger at Moscow.

“It is clear that this is an aggression by Russia to stop the Ukrainian offensive in defense of its country,” said the German chancellor Olaf Scholz.

We would be faced with a “new level of baseness” if the forces of Vladimir Putin’s Russia emerge as responsible for the dam attack, commented the British premier, Rishi Sunak.

UN alarm

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the collapse of the Kakhovka dam “another devastating consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine” but added that he did not have access to independent information on the causes of the disaster. “We have all seen the tragic images of the monumental humanitarian, economic and ecological catastrophe that occurred in the Kherson region of Ukraine… the attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure must stop,” Guterres said. UN agencies, he added, are coordinating with Kiev for the supply of “drinking water, water purification tablets and other critical assistance”.

Ukraine-Russia exchange of accusations

As an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council was being convened, the head of the presidential office in Kiev, Andriy Yermak, demanded that Russia lose its seat on the body. Ukraine has also accused Russia of state terrorism before the highest court of the United Nations. During the meeting in New York, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya accused Moscow of detonating “a bomb of mass environmental destruction that led to the largest man-made disaster in Europe in decades”. Kyslytsya called it an “ecological and technological act of terrorism”, adding that the explosion was “another example of Russia’s genocide against Ukrainians”.

Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said the incident was a “deliberate sabotage undertaken by Kiev” and should be “classified as a war crime or an act of terrorism”. The dam was used for an “unthinkable crime”. According to Moscow’s Foreign Ministry, the blast was a planned and targeted action by the Ukrainian military as part of its counter-offensive. Kiev not only fired at the dam, but also raised the water level to a critical level by opening a floodgate on the upper reaches of the Dnipro River in advance. According to Moscow’s indictment, the break of the dam would damage agriculture and the ecosystem of the Kherson region and would have repercussions on the water supply of the Crimea.

Crimea, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, receives water from the Dnipro through a canal. While this was temporarily dried up after 2014, Russia reopened the canal to Crimea for irrigation of the peninsula after the occupation of the Kakhovka dam.

Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected Kremlin claims that Kiev destroyed the dam, likening the action to using a weapon of mass destruction. “This is the largest man-made environmental disaster in Europe in decades,” the Ukrainian president said. ”Russia is guilty of brutal ecocide,” he wrote, stating that ”any further comment is superfluous. The world must react”. And this because “Russia is at war against life, against nature, against civilization”. “Russia must leave the land of Ukraine and must be held fully responsible for its terror”, continued Zelensky, saying that today ” “it’s just another day of Russian aggression”, another “act of Russian terrorism”.