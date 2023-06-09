The Ukrainian security services have announced that they have intercepted a telephone conversation proving that Russia blew up the Kakhovka dam. A one and a half minute audio clip of the conversation was then also published on Telegram.

The consequences of the collapse for Russia

The destruction of the Kakhovka Dam has resulted in damage to Russian defense lines on the left bank of the Dnipro River, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), adding that Russian occupation forces responded to the flooding “with a high degree of disorganization , exacerbating the situation of the civilian population”.

As for Russian military positions, the US think tank reports that the dam’s flood wave destroyed many fortifications of the Russian first line of defense. In addition, the Russians had to withdraw personnel and military equipment from Oleshky and Hola Prystan, two positions previously used to bomb the city of Kherson on the opposite bank of the Dnipro. The flooding also destroyed Russian minefields along the river, with images showing mines exploding in the water. Finally, the spokeswoman for the southern Ukrainian command, Nataliya Humeniuk, said that the Russians had redeployed men and military equipment from five to 15 kilometers further back.

The ISW has not written a definitive judgment on the causes and responsibility for the dam collapse, but said yesterday it believed it was “very likely” that it was a deliberate Russian act.