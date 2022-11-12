The administration of the Kakhovka district will leave the 15-kilometer zone of the left bank of the Dnieper

The administration of the Kakhovka district of the Kherson region will leave the 15-kilometer zone on the left bank of the Dnieper. This is reported in Telegramadministration channel.

“Today, the administration is the number one target for UAF terrorist attacks. Therefore, by order of the government of the Kherson region, we, as an authority, are moving to a safer territory, from where we will exercise leadership of the district, ”the message says.

The administration also noted that the territory of the district, subject to mandatory evacuation, is the territory of possible hostilities. Local residents were urged to take part in the evacuation and go to safe areas of Russia, where all conditions have been created for them – social payments, pensions and benefits.

“In the event of your conscious choice to remain in an unsafe zone where hostilities are possible, you are fully responsible for your life,” the administration added.

The decision to withdraw troops beyond the Dnieper was taken on November 9. It was considered expedient by the commander of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, Army General Sergei Surovikin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The serviceman explained that in the event of a massive missile attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) on the Kakhovka Dam, or if the Kyiv regime increased the release of water from reservoirs, this could create a flow of water that would lead to extensive flooding areas.