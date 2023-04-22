The new issue of the magazine Gangan Joker Of SQUARE ENIX went on sale in Japan, and between its pages revealed that the manga series Kakegurui Twin Of Kei Saiki will end on may 22or in the next volume of the magazine.

Born as a spin-off of the manga Kakegurui Of Homura Kawamoto And Toru Naomurabegan publication in the Rising Sun in 2015. The Italian publication is edited by J-POP.

This spin-off has not only inspired a live-action series, but also an anime adaptation, available to watch in our territory on Netflix.

A year before the start of the regular series, Mary had just transferred to the prestigious Hyakkao institute, with the scions of the richest families. The girl, from a humble but very smart family, takes little time to get infected by the fever of the game and to establish herself as a ruthless player. This is her story!

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Anime News Network