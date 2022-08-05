From August 4this available on Netflixalso in Italy, the first season of the anime of Kakegurui Twin in Italian, the series ONA (Original Net Animation) based on the manga of the same name by Homura Kawamoto and new iteration of the popular series Kakegurui available on the same platform. Kakegurui Twin is both a spin-off and a prequel of the original series, set a year before Kakegurui. “Twin” sees as the protagonist Mary Saotome who, determined to be successful, dives into the dangerous world of gambling.

The first season of the anime consists of only six episodes and is available with subtitles or with Italian dubbing. Before the trailer, which you can see below, we list the list of the main Italian voice actors who took part in the recordings.

Mary Saotome – Jessica Bologna

– Jessica Bologna Tsuzura Hanatemari – Vittoria Bartolomei

– Vittoria Bartolomei Yukimi Togakushi – Chiara Fabiano

– Chiara Fabiano Sachiko Juraku – Serena Stollo

– Serena Stollo Mikura Sado – Veronica Benassi

Kakegurui Twin – Italian Trailer

Synopsis Mary Saotome is the protagonist of this anime spinoff based on the famous manga published just like the main story in Gangan Joker and set the year before the arrival of Yumeko Jabami at the Hyakkaou Private Academy. Mary Saotome, a girl like many others, moves into the school. How will this ordinary student turn into a gambling fanatic?

Source: Netflix