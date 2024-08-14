STF Minister would have investigated Bolsonaro supporters unofficially by the TSE when he presided over the Electoral Court

The criminal lawyer and columnist of Poder360 Antônio Carlos de Almeida Castro, known as Kakay, said this Tuesday (Aug 13, 2024) that comparing the actions of STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes to those of members of Operation Lava Jato is “an unfortunate and extremely irresponsible act”.

The lawyer refers to the report by S.Paulo Newspaper which showed that Moraes would have unofficially requested that the Electoral Court prepare reports to support their decisions in the investigation of fake news against allies of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in 2022.

The messages and files were exchanged between Moraes, his assistants and other team members via WhatsApp, including the judge and advisor to the minister Airton Vieira and the criminal expert Eduardo Tagliaferro, who was at the TSE until he was arrested for domestic violence against women. The records reveal that the minister’s office requested the production of reports at least 20 times unofficially.

According to Kakay, it is “the normal of everyday life” guidance from ministers to advisors.

“It is the least that can be expected and it is absolutely normal for the minister to set the line on what should be judged. He is the minister. I have no concerns whatsoever. Minister Alexandre de Moraes is certainly an extremely rigorous man. Making a comparison between completely unequal issues is bad faith.”said Kakay.

One of the journalists who signed the report is the American Glenn Greenwald, the same one who was involved in the investigation of the so-called “Vaza Jato”, which revealed methods considered improper or illegal that resulted in the closure of Lava Jato.

The cases to which the newspaper had access did not contain official information that the report was produced at the request of the minister or his office, but rather by an auxiliary judge of the TSE or by anonymous complaint. These documents were then used to support criminal measures against Bolsonaro supporters.