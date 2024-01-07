Lawyer reported 2 blackouts in Lago Sul, an upscale neighborhood of the federal capital, and complained about the tariff charged by the energy concessionaire

Lawyer Antônio Carlos de Almeida Castro, 66 years old, known as Kakay, complained this Sunday (7 January 2024) about several power outages recorded in Brasília over the weekend. In messages to his contacts via WhatsApp, he reported 2 blackouts in Lago Sul, an upscale neighborhood in the federal capital.

The 1st was on Saturday (Jan 6, 2024) and lasted almost 2 hours. The 2nd was this Sunday (Jan 7), lasting more than 3 hours. This was the 2nd time he complained about the service and the fare. Neoenergia, a private concessionaire with Spanish capital that handles energy distribution in the Federal District. In November 2023, the lawyer asked the Brasília District Chamber to review the privatization of the service. O Power360 questioned the company about the falls, but had no response until the publication of this text. The space remains open for demonstrations.

Here is the full message shared by Kakay:

“We live in Brasília. In Lago Sul. Probably the most expensive place in the Federal District. One of the most expensive in Brazil. After privatization we paid a shameful tariff. I imagine what those who live in satellite cities don't go through.

“Yesterday there were 5 energy peaks before the absolute power outage. Almost 2 hours in absolute darkness.

“Today it has been 3 hours of pitch black weather that reminds me of my time without light on the farms in Patos de Minas.

“Will the company compensate by not charging fees this month? Or will the complete incompetence of our authorities and our parliamentarians leave everything as it is?

“A shame.

“Kakay.”