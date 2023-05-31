Kaká is one of the best footballers in the history of the UEFA Champions League.
And now he is also a global ambassador for the OPPO brand in its association with the UEFA Champions League.
The Brazilian was an integral part of some of the most memorable games and goals in Europe’s elite competition over the years, such as the 2005 and 2007 finals.
With Kaká and the Champions League final set to return to the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul this summer, OPPO looks forward to celebrating the crowning of an inspiring new European champion.
Ahead of the 2023 UEFA Champions League final, 90min sat down with Kaká to
discussing those finals, the amazing AC Milan he played for, the best coach I’ve ever
worked during his illustrious career and professional inspiration:
“I won individual awards because I was the protagonist of the collective achievements. So I have to thank my teammates, goalkeeper Dida, all the defenders and everyone who participated in those achievements because I don’t see how I could win individual awards without the teamwork and winning as a group.”[El equipo] It was incredible. It was incredible. Dida, Cafu, Nesta, Maldini, Jankulovski, and on the right was Oddo. Then Pirlo, Gattuso, Ambrosini, Seedorf, me and Inzaghi“.
“In 2005 we were very close to winning the Champions League. Beating a team like Liverpool 3-0 at half-time. The pass to Hernán Crespo [para su gol] It’s one of the best assists of my career.”
“In my opinion [tuvimos] one of the best defenses in football history, but we conceded three goals in six minutes. That final is really amazing. It’s unfortunate that we lost, but I participated in an incredible match.”
“2005 is a really special time. Of course it was a loss, but I still feel lucky to witness that miraculous moment in my life, even if it’s from the wrong side. And for me, it was a very good lesson that I learned from that game.”
“The biggest lesson for me from that game was that I couldn’t control the outcome, all I could control was the process. So after that I started to be more professional, to think more about the details, and then two years Then I had the chance to be in the final again and win, I think miracles are done when professionalism meets passion”.
“Carlo Ancelotti [es el entrenador más impactante en mi carrera]. I had him for six years in Milan, and he is the coach with whom I had the best performances as a player.”.
“I really like him because he can manage people in a very good way. Managing people, managing players, managing big names, he’s just amazing. He’s very human and for me this is the best thing Carlo has.”.
“My inspiration was Rai. He played for Sao Paulo and played for the national team. He won the World Cup in 1994 for Brazil.”.
“Rai was my idol growing up in Sao Paulo and watching Sao Paulo teams play. He wanted to be like Rai”.
Inspired by Rai, Kaká began his career with Sao Paulo at the age of eight, before becoming a European football legend.
Speaking about the attributes that made him a great player, Kaká said: “I think I was very dynamic on the pitch. The best though was my ability to simplify the game.”.
It was these attributes that led to Kaká’s incredibly successful spell at AC Milan, where he won the UEFA Champions League and a Ballon d’Or, before the attacking midfielder made a lot of money moving to Real Madrid in 2009.
When asked if joining Real Madrid was a career ambition, Kaká replied: “I thought that if I ever had to leave AC Milan, I would like to play for Real Madrid, and then in 2009 it happened.”.
“It was an incredible adventure. In four years in Madrid we won the League, the Copa del Rey and the Super Cup. They were four incredible years”.
Kaká is one of the most successful players of his time both at the club and international level and one of the reference footballers to complete the four grand slams of individual awards. From the streets of Sao Paulo to a soccer legend, not many have achieved what Kaká did as a professional player. Behind all these miraculous achievements is his steadfast perseverance and his belief in achieving excellence regardless of the challenges he faces.
Kaká has witnessed many miracles during his illustrious career. As someone who is no stranger to miracles, Kaká believes that they don’t just happen, but are made of precision, performance, perseverance and experience.
As OPPO Global Ambassador, Kaká also shared his thoughts on OPPO’s brand concept and its global theme: “OPPO’s global theme “Expertise Inspires Trust” is closely related to football. You need to excel at what you do. And the company’s ‘Inspiration Ahead’ spirit is the same spirit that lies at the heart of every athlete’s ambition to achieve greatness in the face of adversity.”
With Kaká joining the OPPO team this year, the global technology brand will further bring this same passion and inspiration to the association with the UEFA Champions League and deepen its connection with fans around the world.
OPPO, a global smart technology company, is the first Chinese brand to partner with the UEFA Champions League. The company will work closely with UEFA for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, to bring more passion and inspiration to sports through its world-leading devices and technologies while helping fans witness, capture and share the magic of soccer.
Its latest OPPO Find N2 Flip, the official smartphone of the UEFA Champions League, will also be on display at the OPPO booth at the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul, Turkey.
OPPO’s Brand Proposition: Inspiration Ahead embodies the brand’s determination to encourage and inspire people who work towards greatness. It demonstrates OPPO’s attitude towards the current state of the world and guides the company to bring real and positive change to people’s lives by providing professional, reliable and cutting-edge products and services. OPPO believes that only experience will help gain confidence and a knowledgeable tech brand will definitely inspire the people ahead.
For more information about Oppo, you can enter this link.
#Kaká #spoke #Milan #Liverpools #return #dressing #room #management #professional #inspiration
Leave a Reply