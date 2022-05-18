It’s been five years since Ricardo Kaka has hung up his football boots. The former AC Milan champion is ready to begin his coaching adventure. The Brazilian phenomenon has published a post on social media showing the License A license issued by the Brazilian federation.

“Mais um curso concluído. Treinador habilitado, só falta or time agora”, he wrote. Translated? “Course completed, now only the team is missing …”. These are the words of Ricky under his post on Instagram. Even the former teammate Rivaldo encourages him in the comments to launch into the new job.