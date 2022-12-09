Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite, more famous as kakahas been one of the most internationally recognized Brazilian players, having not only won a World Cup in 2002, but also played for teams like Real Madrid, Milan and Orlando City. While in the latter, he announced his retirement in December 2017.

Precisely, the former player is giving something to talk about after expressing to international media that the people of his country did not support the Brazilian team.

What has caused controversy, however, is his choice of words: “It is strange to say this, but many Brazilians do not support Brazil. It happens sometimes. If you see Ronaldo walking around here, you’ll say ‘wow’. In Brazil, he is just a fat man walking down the street.

To the surprise of the hosts and other former soccer players present on the set, he clarified: “Of course, many Brazilians love Ronaldo. I love Ronaldo, but the way he is respected in Brazil and abroad is different, I see more respect for him outside the country than there.”

It is worth clarifying that the pair has been seen enjoying the World Cup in Qatar and, in fact, this Friday they published a photo together, showing that there is no enmity.

In the middle, Ronaldo and Kaká.

Likewise, Kaká referred to another of the team’s key players at the moment: Neymar.

“At the moment, a lot of people in Brazil are talking about Neymar, but in a negative way. Maybe it’s because of politics, but Brazilians sometimes don’t recognize our talents,” he said, recalling the support that the 10th showed to Jair Bolsonaro in the last elections.

