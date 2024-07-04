Brasilia (dpa)

Retired Brazilian star Kaka has confirmed that his country’s qualification to the quarter-finals of the 2024 Copa America, after finishing second in its group in the tournament’s group stage, raises doubts about the team’s ambitions in the continental competition. The Brazilian team qualified for the knockout stage of the continental tournament, currently being held in the United States, after finishing second in Group D, to set a fiery date with Uruguay in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Brazil started their tournament with a goalless draw against Costa Rica, then beat Paraguay 4-1 in the second round, and drew 1-1 with Colombia in the final round, earning only 5 points out of a total of 9 available points.

Kaka said: “Brazil, every time it enters a tournament, always seeks to win, and this is what everyone wants. The critics and the players also want to win, and they are there for that.”

“Brazil not topping their group leaves this doubt,” Kaka said in his statements, as reported by the Spanish website “Dario AS”. Despite this, the playmaker, who won the 2002 World Cup and the Confederations Cup in 2005 and 2009 with the Brazilian national team, believes that his country still has a chance to win the Copa America title for the tenth time.

“I have seen great players succeed on the world stage with their clubs, and I want to see those players succeed with the current Brazil team,” Kaka said.

Kaka analysed Brazil’s performance in the Copa America so far, saying: “It was a very difficult match against Costa Rica, with a very organised opponent who played well. Brazil didn’t score, but they had the ball.”

Regarding the Brazil-Paraguay match, Kaka explained: “In the second match, Vinicius Junior gave a great performance, and he was the hero of the match.”

Kaka concluded his talk about the match against Colombia in the last round, saying: “The group was very good, but the match did not end as we wanted, but we can move forward.”