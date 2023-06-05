Oppo has announced that Ricardo Izecson Dos Santos Leite, better known as Kaká, will be Global Brand Ambassador of its partnership with the UEFA Champions League. As a former FIFA World Player of the Year and winner of Ballon d’Or, UEFA Champions League, FIFA World Cup and more, Kaká is still considered an icon of the world of football today and one of the players who collected most victories and accolades of his era, not only at club level but also internationally. Elvis Zhou, CMO of Oppo Overseas, commented: “Partnering with a global sporting event of the caliber of the UEFA Champions League provides Oppo with an unprecedented opportunity to spread the spirit of inspiration they share with audiences around the world. We believe that miracles don’t just happen, but are made of experience and perseverance. With Kaká joining the Oppo team as a testimonial, this year we will have one more opportunity to communicate and engage with fans from all over the world, inspiring them to enjoy, experience and share the best moments of their favorite football matches ”.

“OPPO’s brand proposition ‘Inspiration Ahead’ is also what underpins every athlete’s ambition to achieve perfection despite adversity,” said Kaká. “As a huge technology enthusiast, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with a global technology leader like OPPO to further connect and inspire football fans around the world during the competition, and to have the opportunity to witness together with other victories”. Kaka, as the company’s Global Brand Ambassador, visited Jakarta, Indonesia on June 3 and will be in Beijing, China today for a variety of activities. Finally, during the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final, Kaká will meet fans from around the world in Istanbul, Turkey at the Oppo stand at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, where the Champions League Final will be held.