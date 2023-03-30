“If it proves that the president knew everything, I resign. Do you resign?” asked Senator Marcos do Val

the senator Jorge Kajuru (PSB-GO) made a challenge to senator Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES) this Wednesday (29.Mar.2023). He said he will resign from his term if Do Val proves that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) previously knew about the occurrence of the extremist acts of the 8th of January. “Friend Marcos do Val, are we going to do a challenge here? If you prove that President Lula knew everything, I’ll resign from my mandate. Do you renounce yours?”. The 2 sealed the challenge with a handshake.