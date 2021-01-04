Bollywood’s veteran actress Kajol is in the news for her new film ‘Tribhanga’. The trailer of the film has arrived and the film is scheduled to be released on January 15 on the OTT platform. Kajol was last seen in 2019 in ‘Tanhaji’ with husband Ajay Devgan, while this time she is accompanied by Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. At the center of the story is Anu i.e. Kajol’s character and it is a female-oriented film. The special thing is that after watching the film trailer, Kajol’s friend and director-producer Karan Johar has once again become his friend.

Karan shared the trailer on Instagram



Sharing the trailer of the film on Instagram, Karan Johar has written, ‘Tribhanga: A fantastic and emotional trailer !! Kajol is happy to see her on screen again. Congratulations to Renuka Shahane, who has worked on a touching story. Let us know that the discussion of the film’s teaser started in the past. The film is the story of three generations of a family. It also has a mother, daughter and daughter-in-law.



Akshay said – Power house of talent



Akshay Kumar has also liked the trailer of this film, directed by Renuka Shahane. He wrote in tweeting that this is the power house of talent.

‘Tribhanga’ is the story of three generations

At the very beginning of the trailer, we are told that Kajol is seen as an odyssey dancer and a badass actress in films. Tanvi plays Kajol’s mother Ka Nayan in the film. While Mithila, Kasha’s daughter-in-law Masha will appear as ‘Sambhanga’. The film also stars Kunal Roy Kapur and is playing the role of a writer, who is writing a book on Kajol’s life.

‘Challenges that women face everyday’

The two-minute trailer featured several layers of the film. There is also Kajol’s childhood, the mother lying in bed in a coma in the hospital and Kajol’s anger and gilt for the mother. Kajol shared the trailer of the film and wrote that no one is perfect. In an interview before the trailer release, Kajol said, ‘My character is very vocal in the film. As a mother, I can say that it has shown the challenges that women usually face every day. ‘

‘This is the beauty of beautiful imperfections’

Kajol says that the film, like its name ‘Tribhanga’, is a celebration of women and all their beautiful flaws. We need to embrace these flaws and live life on our own terms. The way Nayan, Anu and Masha do in this film. ‘