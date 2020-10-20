Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge released on 20 October 1995 is one of Bollywood’s top 5 romantic films. This love story of Raj and Simran not only created a buzz in the 90s, but today’s generation also learns from this film. Even today, boys take tips from this film to impress the girl. This film by Shahrukh Khan and Kajol is included in the list which made a great place in the hearts of the audience. The story, songs, dialogues of the film are still on people’s tongue… Let us know some interesting and interesting things related to this film, which you probably will not know yet.

This artist wanted to do the role of Amrish Puri

The role of Amrish Puri in DDLJ was from beginning to end and also very important. That is why Anupam Kher also wanted to do this role and he also expressed his heartfelt desire with director Aditya Chopra. But Aditya felt that no one else could do that role better than Amrish Puri.

Kajol was hesitating to shoot this scene

Kajol played the role of Simran in this film and this name has become her identity. He played a fantastic character. But did you know that he was hesitating to shoot a scene in the film? That scene was… Towel dance in the song ‘Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye’. In this scene, Kajol surprised everyone by dancing in towels. He also received a lot of praise for this. But earlier she had refused to do this scene and was not ready for it at all. But this scene was shot after director Aditya Chopra repeatedly explained and took it into confidence. Everyone liked it too. Even today girls copy this style of Kajol.

This song was rejected 23 times

The song of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, ‘Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye’… is also a favorite of the people today. But even to write this song, Anand Bakshi had to struggle hard. It is said that before the final, it was rejected 23 times and then when it was final, it made a splash. This song of the film was first recorded.

Aditya first wanted Tom Cruise as a hero

It is hardly known that Aditya Chopra, the director of the film, first wanted to sign Tom Cruise as a hero but Yash Chopra stopped him from doing so and suggested Shah Rukh’s name.