The pair of Bollywood actress Kajol and her daughter Nyasa is one of Bollywood’s popular mother-daughter pairs. Kajol often expresses love for her daughter on social media. Now Kajol has written a cute and special post for Daughter Nyasa on Daughters Day. Through this special post, Kajol has told that what she likes most about her daughter?

Kajol posted a picture of herself, writing- ‘My dear daughter, I like your unique point of view the most among you. It is always a little different from me and it shows me myself and everything else in a completely different way and it is very difficult for me to do so. ‘ Kajol also told that Nyasa has clicked this picture of her.

At the same time, on Daughters Day, Ajay Devgan has written a special post for 15-year-old daughter Nyasa. He wrote, ‘My daughter, Nyasa has a lot in herself. My craziest critique is also my biggest weakness and strength. She is quite young now but for me and Kajol she will always be a baby girl. Happy Daughters Day. ‘ With this, Ajay Devgan has also shared a photo, in which Nyasa can be seen posing on the floor wearing a lehenga.

My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She’s a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl #HappyDaughtersDay pic.twitter.com/mATjDd1b28 – Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 27, 2020

Let us tell you that Nyasa has gone to Singapore to complete her studies. Nyasa is accompanied by her mother Kajol, while Ajay Devgn is in Mumbai with son Yug.