Kajal and Gautam are on holiday Kajal Aggarwal shared three photos on her Instagram account. In these, she is seen trekking on ice with her husband Gautam Kichlu. Let us know that Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kichlu have been on holidays since marriage.

Kajal and Gautam married on October 30 Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kichlu got married on October 30 at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. However, due to Corona, the family members and close friends attended the wedding function. Videos and photos of the actress’s wedding went viral on social media. The couple left for Maldives for their honeymoon after marriage.

Sister Nisha Aggarwal said this Kajal Aggarwal’s sister Nisha had told, ‘The next morning after marriage started with the entry into their new house. It was beautiful and traditional cerimony. Both were happy and we are all proud of them.

Kajal has won 4 Filmfare Awards Kajal Aggarwal, the superstar of Tamil, Telugu and Tamil films, wrote ‘Why! She made her Bollywood debut with ‘Ho Gaya Na …’. Kajal Aggarwal has won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress 4 times for her work in Telugu films.

Kajal will be seen in ‘Mumbai Saga’ Talking about the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will now be seen in the film ‘Mumbai Saga’. Actors like John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Amol Gupte and Rohit Roy will also play important roles in this action entertainer of director Sanjay Gupta.

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is spending quality time with her husband Gautam Kichlu these days. Both had welcomed the New Year 2021 over the Himalayas. She is constantly sharing her pictures on social media. Kajal Aggarwal once shared cute pictures with Gautam Kichlu. You will not be able to remove your eyes from these photos of the actress.