In the film industry, some good news was not heard in the corona period, but good news is being heard in the film world for a few days. First of all, it is being heard from the sources that soon Neha Kakkar is going to get married. Recently, according to sources, Bollywood’s ‘Singham’ girl i.e. Kajal Aggarwal is going to marry businessman Gautam Kichlu soon.

View this post on Instagram ???? A post shared by Kajal aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Oct 5, 2020 at 5:19 am PDT

Recently, news of South film star Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding has come out. According to sources, the actress is about to get married to a businessman. The name of this businessman is being told as Gautam Kichlu. Kajal Aggarwal’s fans are seeing a lot of stir after the news of the wedding was revealed. After the news, people are waiting for confirmation from Kajal Aggarwal himself. Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal has shared such a post on her social media platform Instagram. Due to which the beats of his loved ones have become even faster.

View this post on Instagram ???? A post shared by Kajal aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Sep 22, 2020 at 7:01 pm PDT

According to the news, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kichloo have been engaged and their marriage is also going to be done in a very simple ceremony. This wedding is arranged in love marriage. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kichlu will be married in Mumbai. Not many people will be involved in the wedding of South Film Star, but it is going to be done with grand celebrations.