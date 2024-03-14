Kajaani | The police are investigating the attempted murder, the victim was seriously injured

The police arrested several people.

Police is investigating an attempted murder in Kajaani on Thursday evening. The victim was seriously injured as a result of the violence in the apartment on Mertapolu.

The command center of the Oulu Police Department says that several patrols were called to the scene. The police arrested more than one person.

The police command center did not immediately take a position on the more detailed course of events and did not confirm what kind of weapon was possibly used in the act.