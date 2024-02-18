Kajaani | The ballpark was emptied in the middle of a baseball game when a passer-by noticed that part of the roof had collapsed from the weight of the snow

The rescue service banned the use of the hall until further notice. There were people in the hall when the rescue service arrived, and they left peacefully.

in Kajaani the roof of the ball hall of the Vimpelinlaakso sports center has partially collapsed, says the fire chief on duty at the Kainuu rescue service Jani Huovinen. He was the first to tell about it Kainuu Sanomat.

According to Huovinen, a passer-by reported the roof that had caved in due to the weight of the snow shortly before two o'clock in the afternoon on Sunday. When the rescue service arrived, the baseball game was about halfway through and there were about 30 people there.

“There was a nesting match and tournaments planned for that day. They had played in the morning, a passer-by called the alarm, we went there and the hall was emptied,” says Huovinen.

The emergency department evacuated the overpressure hall located on Kuntokatu due to the risk of collapse and put it out of use until further notice.

According to Huovinen, the teams had time to be in the hall at least a couple of hours before the rescue service arrived. The teams collected their things and left the hall calmly.

In Kainuu it has snowed a lot over the weekend, and according to Huovinen, the roofs of such convex halls can then collapse.

Normally, however, snow should not accumulate on the roofs of the hall.

“Apparently the snow has stuck [hallin katolle], and when more snow came, the roof sagged from one end towards the dome. There is of course a risk of collapse. Fortunately, it's freezing, so the weight of the snow doesn't increase any more.”

Only minor rains are promised in Kajaani for the coming days, so according to Huovinen, the roof is unlikely to collapse completely.

The rescue service and the property maintenance company are currently figuring out how and when the hall can be returned to use. Mightily according to the ballpark roof has collapsed before.

