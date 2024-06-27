Home page politics

From: Christiane Kuehl

Press Split

Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas warned about Russia when hardly anyone wanted to hear it. Now she will be the EU’s foreign policy chief, succeeding Josep Borrell.

Kaja Kallas did not become NATO Secretary General. But now Estonia’s Prime Minister will succeed Josep Borrell as the new EU-chief diplomat. The EU summit approved the top personnel of the new EU Commission on Thursday. Alongside EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen from the Christian Democrats and the Social Democratic former Prime Minister of Portugal António Costa as the new President of the EU Council, Kallas represents the Liberals in the three top jobs in accordance with party proportional representation.

With Kallas as Foreign Affairs Representative, Northeast Europe is gaining influence in Brussels. And with it the countries on the eastern flank of the NATOwho fear Russia and its war of aggression in Ukraine the most. Her predecessor, the current chief diplomat Josep Borrell, comes from Spain and thus from a country far away from the conflict zone. With Kallas’ appointment, the EU leadership is therefore setting a crystal-clear course in the Ukraine War: tough against Russia and with great support for the attacked Ukraine.

Kallas: Tough against Russia, convinced for Europe

In fact, Kallas was briefly considered as NATO Secretary General because of her fearlessness in dealing with Moscow. But there was great scepticism among some who felt that the 47-year-old was too bold, too implacable towards Russia. Kallas at the head of NATO or EU foreign policy would be “tricky” for many capitals, the US news platform quoted PoliticoEurope anonymous EU sources in March. Do they really want someone who “eats Russians for breakfast” for such positions? Kaja Kallas responded promptly and showed the “dear Politico Europe-Readers” on X her real breakfast: muesli with blueberries and a pot of tea. Now, instead of the NATO chief’s chair, she will be given the EU’s foreign policy portfolio.

Kallas is considered a staunch European. From 2014 to 2018, the lawyer and mother of three sat in the European Parliament as a member of the liberal Reform Party and is therefore very familiar with EU processes. She has been Prime Minister since 2021. Her father, Siim Kallas, was also once Estonian Prime Minister and from 2004 to 2014 was an EU Commissioner in various departments.

Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas becomes EU chief diplomat: Awareness of the danger posed by Russia © Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva/Imago

Her voice in Europe always carried more weight than small Estonia would have suggested, partly because of her clear stance on security policy. But at home, in 2023, she came under pressure due to an affair involving her husband Arvo Hallik: Hallik was involved in a transport company that was still doing business in Russia during the Ukraine war. Hallik announced at the time that he would sell his shares. But even if the company probably did not violate sanctions rules, the story is still embarrassing – especially because Kaja Kallas has always called for a tougher approach towards Russia. At the time, she emphasized that she did not discuss business matters with her husband and after a while she got over the affair.

Eastern Europe is more aware of the threat from Russia

In Europe, the focus is on the politician’s competence rather than her domestic political problems. Her party colleague, the FDP’s top candidate for the European elections, was pleased about her nomination. Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann – who, like Kallas, is in favour of robust support for Ukraine: “With her expertise, she is the best choice to find the right solutions to the major challenges of European foreign and security policy.”

Kallas, like other Eastern Europeans, has a different perception of the threat posed by Moscow due to Estonia’s geographical proximity to its large neighbour Russia. Russian negotiating tactics still correspond to those of Soviet times, Kallas said in 2022 at the Munich Security Conference with a view to Ukraine – and quoted the former USSR Foreign Minister Andrei Gromyko: “First: Demand the maximum. Don’t beg for it, but demand something that has never been yours. Second: Issue an ultimatum and threaten. Third: Don’t give an inch in negotiations – because there will always be people in the West who will offer you something. And then you will get a third or even half of something that has never been yours before.” The West must “always keep in mind” the knowledge of this strategy.

Kaja Kallas: No fear of Putin

In any case, Kallas does not believe in distancing himself from Russia’s president Wladimir Putin to be intimidated. “Fear is a trap that Putin has set against all of us in the free world. Threats from the Russian leadership and images of nuclear explosions on Russian state television are intended to frighten our people and influence our decisions,” she said in Hamburg in February. Chancellor Olaf Scholz was also among those listening.

It will be interesting to see how Kallas deals with the Russia and China friend Viktor Orbán who will take over the EU Council Presidency with Hungary for six months from July 1. Kallas wants to admit Ukraine into NATO and coordinate ammunition deliveries to the country in the EU. In terms of economic output, Estonia is the world’s largest civilian and military supporter of Ukraine. Kallas not only increased her own country’s defense spending, she also called on other Europeans to invest more in their security. She can now do this on behalf of the EU.