Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

Kaja Kallas remains Prime Minister of Estonia. She is considered a vehement opponent of Vladimir Putin’s imperialism. Now Ukraine should benefit.

Munich/Tallin – An uncompromising opponent of Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin remains in office for four more years. Specifically: Kaja Kallas clearly won the parliamentary elections in Estonia with her reform party and is still prime minister in the small Baltic country with around 1.3 million inhabitants.

Parliamentary elections in Estonia: Kaja Kallas remains prime minister in Tallinn

Even before the Ukraine war broke out as a result of the Russian attack on February 24, 2022, your government in Tallinn was one of Kiev’s biggest supporters. Estonia now spends one percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on military and economic aid for Ukraine.

And thus more than any other country in the world in relation to GDP. But that’s not all: the Kallas administration now wants to step up its game and also want to spend up to three percent of Estonia’s GDP on its own armed forces. Among other things, the 45-year-old Kallas went into the election campaign with this goal, which was overshadowed by the Russian war of aggression.

Remains Prime Minister of Estonia: Kaja Kallas (left). © IMAGO/Mihkel Maripuu

“We need to invest in our security, our aggressive neighbor hasn’t gone away and won’t go away, so we have to work with that,” Kallas told a media panel in Tallinn after her election victory. The Reform Party is a centre-right liberal party that particularly appeals to entrepreneurs and young professionals. She won 31.2 percent of the vote in the general election, giving her 37 seats in the parliament known as the Riigikogu.

Parliamentary elections in Estonia: coalition between Kaja Kallas Reform Party and the Center Party?

However, Kallas will need junior partners for a coalition because only 50 seats mean a majority in the legislature (101 seats). The Prime Minister had already announced that she wanted to hold coalition negotiations with the Estonian Center Party (Eesti Keskerakond). The centre-left party got the third most votes with 15.3 percent.

Striking: According to the American news magazine Newsweek The Center Party traditionally receives strong support from the Russian minority in Estonia, which, with more than 300,000 people, makes up around a quarter of the population.

This is very good news for everyone: for Ukraine, for our allies. Bad news for Russia.

About a third of this group does not have an Estonian passport. It seems as if Kallas now wants to involve this population group more. Her ruling party caused a stir last summer when it wanted to ban Russian-born citizens in Estonia from owning guns.

Ukraine war: Estonia is considered a big supporter of Kiev

Even before hostilities began, her cabinet had campaigned for arms deliveries to Ukraine. In mid-January 2022, Estonia declared that it wanted to send “dozens” of modern Javelin anti-tank missiles and some old 122mm howitzers from former East German stocks to Ukraine.

At the beginning of April, State Secretary Tuuli Duneton said that 80 percent of the 1,722 tons of aid that her country had delivered to Ukraine so far had been military. “Mostly lethal”, mostly deadly, she said at a press conference. In mid-January 2023, Kallas himself announced another €113 million military package for Kiev. Howitzers, ammunition, artillery support equipment and grenade launchers – “we send the weapons to Ukraine that they need the most. Ukraine asked Estonia directly for this help,” the Prime Minister said at the time.

Parliamentary elections in Estonia: parties entering Tallinn parliament

Estonian Parliamentary Election 2023: Voices: political orientation: reform party 31.2% Centre-Right Liberal (Estonian Conservative People’s Party – EKRE 16.1% right-wing populist Estonian Center Party 15.3% Centre-Left Liberal Esti 200 13.3% social liberal Social Democratic Party (SDE) 9.3% left-conservative Isamaa 8.2% conservative See also Zelenskyy insists on just punishment for Russian invaders

Note: The five percent hurdle applies.

And Kallas obviously hasn’t finished yet. “This is very good news for everyone: for Ukraine, for our allies,” said Marko Mihkelson, who was elected to parliament for the sixth time for the reform party Newsweek: “Bad news for Russia. Because of the mandate Kaja, the party and the possible new coalition received yesterday, it will be an even more active and firm position.” (pm)