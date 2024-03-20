Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas found clear words in Berlin about Russia and the Ukraine war. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

According to Kaja Kallas, the threat from Russia is real and serious. How should Europe and NATO react? Estonia's head of government has an answer ready.

Berlin – Kaja Kallas didn’t beat around the bush for long. During her visit to Berlin, the Estonian Prime Minister accused the Russian government of viewing liberal democracy as its “biggest enemy”. “For the Kremlin, democratic governance in Europe is a threat that it is trying to destroy,” said Kallas at a conference of the Friedrich August von Hayek Foundation, which was also attended by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). Therefore be Wladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, “and that’s what they’re fighting for Ukraine today – for all of us.”

Kallas called the partners in Europe and the NATO to spend more money on defense. Estonia invests more than 3.2 percent of its gross domestic product in defense, and its partners should do the same, otherwise they would be provocative Russia through weakness. “If they believe they can win, they will make a move,” Kallas said. “If they understand that we are strong enough, they will not dare to take the step towards NATO. That's why we really have to undertake this joint effort together.” Kallas had already called for a NATO front against Russia during a visit to Hamburg in February.

In a world full of violence, pacifism would be suicide – to put it simply.

Kallas reacts to Mützenich's ideas about freezing the war in Ukraine

Kallas admitted that it was difficult to explain to the population that more should be invested in defense. Maybe you don't really feel like this is necessary at the moment. “But by the time you feel it is necessary, it will be too late. That’s the problem with the defense.” In response to a question about the mind games from SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich Ukraine war to freeze, Kallas replied: “In a world full of violence, pacifism would be suicide – to put it simply.”

At a press conference, Kallas then spoke out in favor of Kiev's supporters committing to spending 0.25 percent of their gross domestic product annually on military aid for Ukraine. Russia thinks it can hold out longer, she said. But if everyone in the Ramstein contact group promised at least 0.25 percent of GDP as military aid for Ukraine, “we could surpass Russia,” said Kallas. Estonia has committed to this commitment for at least the next four years. “That’s why I invite others to do the same.” She also advocated that NATO allies strengthen their own defense and invest more than three percent of their GDP in it. “Weakness” provokes Russia, said Kallas.

Kremlin accuses Kallas of “complete Russophobia”.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and Moscow have been strained since the Baltic states gained independence. This was further reinforced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. All three countries have already expelled Russian diplomats over the Ukraine conflict. Most recently, Estonia expelled a Russian diplomat for suspected interference in internal affairs, as Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna announced.

Kallas has been at the head of the government in Estonia since 2021. Moscow had already cut diplomatic relations with Tallinn a year ago and recalled its ambassador. In this context, the Kremlin accused Estonia of “complete Russophobia.” Because of their alleged involvement in the destruction of Soviet-era war memorials Russia even put Kallas on a wanted list in February 2024. (cs/dpa/afp)