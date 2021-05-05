Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Dutch coach Marcel Kaiser described his team’s match against Al Ain as difficult and sensitive, and said in the press conference for the meeting: Al Ain remains strong and big, regardless of his ranking in the Arab Gulf League table, so a “heavy caliber” confrontation awaits us. The first round was very difficult, and we tied in it, after Al Ain advanced with two goals.

He added: Certainly the motives of the two teams are different, but we are determined to fight, and not to waste any point, to continue consultations until the end, especially since there is very little time left.

He said: Yes, we lost two important points against Ajman, and this is sad, but what pleased me is the players’ reaction, after the match, which confirmed that they are determined to compensate.

Kaiser dismissed the event from refereeing, saying: I prefer to focus on equipping my team and not engage to talk about the judges.