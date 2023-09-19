Kaivokatu | Motorists were indignant about making it difficult to drive through the city center – This is how Helsinki responds

The city of Helsinki has thought about how to direct car traffic in the center if Kaivokatu were to be closed to private cars.

Helsinki The possible transformation of Kaivokatu into a public transport street has caused people on social media to ask what is an alternative driving route for private cars through the inner city.

For example, the CEO of Helsingin Yrittäjie Tiina Oksala suspected in the messaging service X (formerly Twitter) that the functionality of distribution and service traffic in the center would become difficult.

Thing is timely, because on Tuesday the Helsinki Urban Environment Board will outline further planning guidelines for the traffic arrangements in the core city.

So, on Tuesday, it will not be decided to cut off the passage of passenger cars on Kaivokatu, although many people in the conversation seem to think so.

But what would that alternative driving route be, Helsinki’s street and traffic planning manager Reetta Putkonen?

“The main connection for the east-west drive through the center is proposed to be Esplanadi, so when coming from the west you drive through Uudenmaankatu, Esplanadi and from there to the north bank and Sörnäinen beach road. The same from the east, except that instead of Uudenmaankatu, the street pair is Lönnrotinkatu,” Putkonen answers.

Esplanade the lane experiment, which attracted a lot of attention, is temporary and will end in the fall of 2024.

After that, the decision-makers sum up the results of the experiment.

Before the pandemic in 2019, the amount of traffic on both Esplanadi and Kaivokatu was around 18,000 cars per day.

For example, north of Töölönlahti, the daily traffic volume on Helsinginkatu is about 33,000 cars, on Nordenskiöldinkatu about 30,000 cars and on Hakamäentie about 47,000 cars per day.

The traffic on both Kaivokatu and Esplanadi is also asymmetrical. Kaikokatu was driven more to the east than to the west, and on Esplanadi slightly more to the west than to the east.

The amount of motor vehicle traffic across the city center has been in a clear decline over the past 20 years. Kaivokatu and Esplanadit serve as the main connections for transverse traffic, where traffic volumes have decreased by almost half in 30 years.

Through traffic in the inner city is low, about 7,000 cars per day. A significant share of the traffic on the city center’s roads is therefore other than drive-through traffic.

In the current one in the lane test, cars drive west on Pohjoisesplanadi and east on Eteläsplanadi. It is possible that vehicle traffic will be concentrated on Eteläesplanadi, in which case there would be one lane in both directions.

Putkonen emphasizes that Esplanadi is a route for motorists whose starting point is close to the inner city, and they are also going close to the inner city. For driving through a longer distance, Hakamäentie and ring roads are alternatives.

“In the preparation, we have started from the fact that the main train station is still an important destination also for arriving by car, especially for passenger escorts and taxis. Kaivokatu properties will also continue to be accessible by car, if it is justified and expedient,” Putkonen characterizes.

Pipe emphasizes that at this stage only guidelines for further planning are outlined.

“We have not yet taken a position on lane arrangements, but we have stressed the importance of Kaivokatu for public transport,” says Putkonen.

In the near future, Kaivokatu will be arranged for a Laajasalo tram stop. If possible, the Laajasalo tramway could continue from Kaivokatu to Jätkäsaari.