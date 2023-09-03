Mith the third win in a row, 1. FC Kaiserslautern has advanced into the extended top group of the 2nd Bundesliga. After a spectacular twelve minutes with three goals in the first half, the Palatinate defeated 1. FC Nuremberg 3-1 (3-1) in a duel between traditional clubs and climbed to sixth place in the table.

Coach Dirk Schuster’s team, which started the season with two defeats, quickly took the lead in front of 43,677 fans through Richmond Tachie (19th), Tymoteusz Puchacz (26th) and Ragnar Ache (30th). The club shortened the lead before half-time through Lukas Schleimer (37′), but was unable to prevent the second bankruptcy of the new season. In the closing stages, Nuremberg goalkeeper Christian Mathenia saw the red card when he lost the ball in his own penalty area and pulled the emergency brake (88′).

“We have to be gross and get people on our side. It’s fun to play here again,” said Lautern’s midfielder Marlon Ritter on Sky: “We scored the goals at the right moment.”

Nuremberg had the better chance of taking the lead in the early stages, but Benjamin Goller missed the possible 1-0 twice in quick succession (14th, 15th). Then FCK impressed: First Tachie scored with a volley, then Puchacz from a distance, and finally revenge with a header.