Dutch coach Marcel Kaiser, Al-Jazira coach, described his team’s match against Al-Nasr in the Arab Gulf League tomorrow as strong, and said in the press conference for the match held a short while ago: A very difficult confrontation awaits us, especially since we still remember the first round match, which was the first in the league and was also strong.

He expected the match to be somewhat closed and had a strong club, in light of the desire of each team to win and collect the three points, and stressed that the loss of Khor Fakkan has become forgotten, and everyone focuses on facing victory and achieving victory.

Kaiser expressed his great happiness at the return of Muhammad Jamal from Al Ain, stressing that he is a good player and knows him well since his first term, and noted that the competition in the middle of the team will be exciting between the four-wheeler Serero, Jamal, Ramadan and Al-Attas, indicating that this competition will be in the interest of the team.

Regarding the position of the returnees from the injury Serero, Muhammad Al-Attas and Ezekiel from participating in the victory meeting, he said: The matter will be determined tomorrow, but the opportunity may be favorable for only one player.