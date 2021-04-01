Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Dutch coach Marcel Kaiser, Al-Jazira coach, stressed that his team’s match against Al Wasl in the “Round 23” of the Arab Gulf League tomorrow (Saturday) is very important and sensitive, and said: A confrontation against a very advanced team that plays strong football awaits us, but we will not change our way. We play the same approach to snatch victory.

He pointed out that the international players joined the team’s training, but there are some injuries, such as Khalifa Al Hammadi and Zayed Al-Amiri, and their position on participation is determined during the last training.

He added: We certainly know the importance of the match in the championship struggle, and we will fight to win the remaining four matches in the league.