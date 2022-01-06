Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The tactical duel in the highly anticipated confrontation between Dutch coach Marcel Kaiser, Al Jazira coach, and Mahdi Ali, coach of Al Ahly youth, will be the Super Cup match tomorrow “Friday”.

Kaiser leads the ambitions of “Abu Dhabi’s pride”, in crowning the first title at the super level, and also the first in the record of Dutch coaches, after successively on the podium during the past seasons 9 coaches from 7 nationalities, including Czech, Germany, Tunisia, Austria, Romania, Croatia, and Emirates.

On the other hand, Mahdi Ali is looking to retain the title, when he led Al-Ahly youth to crown Al-Ahly at the expense of Sharjah last season with a 1-0 win, hoping to be the first Emirati coach to win the Super title twice in a row.

Roman Cosmin is the most successful coach in the Super Cup, which he won on 4 occasions with Al-Ain and Shabab Al-Ahly, respectively, starting from the 2012-2013 season with Al-Ain, the 2013-2014 and 2014-2015 seasons with Al-Ahly youth, and again in 2016-2017 with Same team.

The Romanian coaches excel in the Super Champions record with six titles, as Al-Wehda won the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 seasons under the leadership of his former coach Laurent Ryjkamp. After a 2-2 draw in the original time.

The list of coaches crowned with the Super title in the past seasons includes the Czech Ivan Hashek with Al-Ahly Youth in the 2008-2009 season, the German Weiner Schaefer with Al-Ain in the 2009-2010 season, the Tunisian Murad Al-Ghariry with the Emirates team 2010-2011, in addition to the Croatian Zlatko Dalic with Al-Ain 2015- 2016, and the national Abdul Aziz Al-Anbari with Sharjah 2019-2020 as the first citizen coach to win the title in the “Professionals”, before Mahdi Ali succeeded him last season with Shabab Al-Ahly 2020-2021.