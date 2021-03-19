Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Dutch coach Marcel Kaiser described his team’s match against Al-Wahda the day after tomorrow (Sunday) as difficult, and said: We realize the value of the “Derby”, especially at this sensitive time, and our presence at the top of the standings means that we are fighting to win and there is no alternative to it.

Kaiser expressed his happiness with the presence of his compatriot Tin Cat at the head of the technical staff of the unit, stressing that he is a great coach and his biography is “rich” in the definition, indicating that he does not know him personally, but his achievements speak of him.

The island coach played down the impact of Tin Cat’s knowledge of his players ’capabilities, because he was their coach for years, and said: Yes, it is a good thing to know the players, but in such confrontations, these matters do not affect much, and in the end we are 11 players against 11 players, and we have to fight. Even win.

With regard to the pressure on his team to win, he said: We do not impose pressure on ourselves, and since the beginning of the season we have not been candidates for the title, but what happened as a result of everyone’s effort and the wonderful work the team offers in general, stressing that the island will not change the way he plays, and continues in the same manner.