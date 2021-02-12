Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Dutch coach Marcel Kaiser described his team’s match against Ittihad Kalba as “difficult”, and his opponent was stubborn and strong, and said: We have two experiences this season with the “Tigers”, one in the league, and we won with difficulty, and the other in the Gulf Cup, and we bid farewell to the championship on his hands, so we have to Take advantage of these two experiences.

He pointed out that the Kalba Federation is very good at defense, but it has a strong attacker the size of Malaba, who can finish the apostates well, and stressed that his team’s ranks are complete, and that there are no absences, and at the same time there is nothing new about renewing his contract with “Abu Dhabi Pride”.