Jujutsu Kaisen, one of the most popular anime of the moment, became a trend on Twitter, although not for any desired reasons. Currently in Japan there is a promotion, where people can buy a bread inspired by certain characters in this production. Thus, One particular user shared an image where the Sukuna-based product looks… strange.

On Twitter, the user known as yaner25 shared an image of the bread inspired by Sukuna’s finger. However, by posting this dessert to your account, people began to notice that the product in question had a phallic shape, and not so much finger. This is what yaner25 commented:

“Instead of a finger.”

指 と い う よ り も 、 pic.twitter.com/ybNY4fybIB – や ね さ ん (@ yaner25) September 14, 2021

Clearly, yaner25 also found it unsuitable for minors. This image has circulated on the internet for the last few days. Some people have pointed out that this user’s bread it was just a mistake, and the product usually doesn’t look like this. Other people couldn’t contain themselves, and they already made some memes.

This is not the first time something like this has happened, since a long time ago, a bun with meat from Nezuke, a character from Demon Slayer, caused a similar commission. Speaking of anime, here you can see the new preview of Boruto. In the same way, this was the great appearance of Trumpet in My hero academia.

Via: yaner25