If you are looking for an alternative to Android and iOS and you don’t want the “usual” LineageOS or all those derivatives of Android, but you would like to go back to the “old phones”, perhaps KaiOS could be the solution, but let’s proceed in order.

In the past we have seen what can be one of the safest privacy operating systems for mobile devices, decreeing that perhaps perhaps, the classic GSM phone without internet is the one that wins.

Making it short this operating system is somewhere between Android-iOS and a “dumbphone”, as a normal GSM telephone is defined today, could be an excellent compromise.

KaiOS: What is it about exactly?

KaiOS is a mobile operating system that was specially developed for so-called “feature phones”, i.e. mobile phones with basic functionality. This operating system was introduced in 2017 and quickly spread across the world especially in developing countries where many people cannot afford an expensive smartphone device.

The history of this operating system dates back to 2008, when the company Mozilla Foundation developed the operating system for smartphones FirefoxOS. However, after a few years, Mozilla decided to abandon development of Firefox OS for smartphones and focus on other projects. This gave the opportunity for a team of developers to take over the project and develop a Linux-based mobile operating system that could run on low-cost devices.

One of the main advantages of KaiOS is its ability to run on devices with limited hardware. Furthermore, KaiOS offers a wide range of apps, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Google Assistant and YouTube and even Google Maps, which are essential for most users. This means that even if you don’t own an expensive smartphone, you can still access many of the most important features found on such devices.

However, like any operating system, KaiOS also has flaws. For example, some applications may run a little unstable on older or less powerful devices. Furthermore, the selection of applications available on KaiOS is still limited compared to that offered by more common operating systems such as iOS and Android.

Currently, there are several devices that support KaiOS, including Nokia 8110 4G, JioPhone And CAT B35. These phones are available in many countries, especially developing ones, where many people cannot afford an expensive smartphone device.

KaiOS is suitable for a wide range of users, especially those looking for an affordable mobile device that offers essential features, such as phone calls, texting, and Internet access. However, KaiOS can also be useful for those who own an expensive smartphone and are looking for a smaller and more portable secondary device, or for those who prefer a simpler and less complicated user interface than those offered by modern smartphones.

Basically KaiOS is a growing mobile operating system that offers an affordable alternative to expensive smartphones, with a wide range of essential applications and features. While there are still some limitations and flaws, KaiOS continues to improve and expand, offering an affordable and reliable option for those looking for a functional mobile device without breaking the bank.

KaiOS: a curious alternative

One of the most interesting features of this operating system is its ability to support applications Web Progressives (PWAs). These are web applications that have been designed to work on mobile devices, and can be added to your phone’s home screen like a traditional application. This means that app developers can build apps for KaiOS using standard web technologies, without having to build a specific version for the operating system.

It has also been designed to work with a wide range of hardware, making it suitable for devices with processor and memory limitations. The operating system is capable of running on mobile phones with 256MB of RAM and 512MB of storage, making it ideal for developing countries where many people cannot afford expensive mobile phones.

This OS also supports a wide range of languages ​​and offers a wide range of features, including web browsing, voice calling, text messaging, email, calendar, camera and FM radio; among other things KaiOS has integrated voice assistants such as Google Assistant to facilitate access to the phone’s features.

Finally, this operating system has started collaborating with various mobile phone manufacturers to develop KaiOS-based devices that can support 4G connectivity. This means KaiOS users can enjoy faster connection speed and better web browsing experience on their devices.

In general, KaiOS is an interesting mobile operating system that offers a wide range of features on budget mobile devices. While there are still some limitations and flaws, KaiOS continues to grow and expand, offering a reliable and affordable alternative to expensive smartphones.

For heaven’s sake, it is store of this operating system for feature phones it is far from the traditional Google PlayStore or AppStore, but it still has its own reason.

The battery lasts a little (much) longer than those who own a normal smartphone

The battery life of devices with KaiOS depends on several factors, including battery capacity, screen size, and device usage. However, in general, phones based on this OS tend to have longer battery life than traditional smartphones.

This is because phones based on KaiOS are designed to be mobile devices with extended battery life; these feature phones tend to have smaller and duller screens than traditional smartphoneswhich makes them less demanding in terms of energy.

By the way, since KaiOS was designed to work on memory and processor limited mobile devicesthe operating system is capable of running more energy-efficiently than other mobile operating systems.

In general, most KaiOS-powered phones have battery life ranging from a couple of days to a week, depending on the usage of the device. There are also some KaiOS phones on the market that boast even longer battery life, with some batteries able to last up to two weeks with moderate use.

The battery life of devices running KaiOS tends to be longer than traditional smartphones, thanks to the design of the operating system and the components of the device. This makes KaiOS phones ideal for people who are looking for a mobile device that can last a long time without having to be recharged frequently.

Who might it be useful to? A practical example

A practical example of a user who could benefit from KaiOS is an elderly person who lives in a rural area where internet connectivity is limited and expensive mobile phones are out of financial reach.

In this case, a KaiOS-based mobile phone could be ideal, as it is capable of offering a wide range of features such as web browsing, messaging, email, calendar, camera and voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri. Also, KaiOS-powered phones are generally cheaper than traditional smartphones, making them accessible to many people on a budget.

Additionally, KaiOS was designed to work on mobile devices with memory and processor limitations, making it suitable for older people who may not be very familiar with technology and may prefer an easier-to-use mobile phone.

Finally, KaiOS supports a wide range of languages, making it suitable for people speaking different languages ​​all over the world. This means older people who live in developing countries and speak different languages ​​can use a KaiOS-based phone to communicate with their friends and family, without having to learn a different language to use their device.

Final thoughts on KaiOS

Ultimately it is a mobile operating system that is having a major impact on emerging markets and communities around the world.

Due to its lightweight design and ability to run on memory and processor limited mobile devices, this OS is providing an affordable and affordable solution for people looking for an affordable mobile device that can offer a wide range of features.

KaiOS has a wide range of applications, which include web browsing, messaging, camera, media playback and voice assistants, which makes it a versatile mobile operating system suitable for many uses and among others, it supports a wide range of languages, making it suitable for people from all over the world.

One of the biggest benefits of KaiOS is its extended battery life, making it an ideal option for people looking for a mobile device that can last a long time without needing to be recharged frequently.

However, there are also some disadvantages associated with KaiOS, including the lack of some advanced features found on traditional smartphones and the limited selection of applications available. However, KaiOS is working on improving its offering of applications and features, which could help make it an even more attractive choice for people around the world.

Among the disadvantages it should be noted that there are no KaiOS touch screen models, they are all with a traditional keypad, this could be quite inconvenient on some occasions.

Concluding, KaiOS is providing an affordable and affordable option for people who are looking for a mobile device that is affordable but can offer a wide range of features; as the operating system continues to develop and the availability of KaiOS-based devices increases, its impact on emerging markets and communities around the world is expected to continue to grow.

Below is a video that shows the potential of a “powerful” and economical device.