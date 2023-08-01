The Brazilian player has finished his rehabilitation process and is now expected with the Next Gen to start regaining confidence with the pitch

Good news arrives at home Juventus on the front of injured: the Brazilian KaioJorge in fact he recovered his condition al 100%and more than a year after the injury, he can return to kicking with intensity on soccer fields. The Brazilian, who arrived in Turin with the hopes of becoming a great player, immediately had to deal with a bad injury, which limited him for more than a year. In fact, his rehabilitation process was very long, which has finally come to an end.

To confirm it, in addition to the answers in the field, was the physiotherapist who followed him, who posted a video on Instagram retracing the entire rehabilitation process: “A summary of some moments of the rehabilitation, even if today we have recovered 100%. Those who have gone through this path will surely understand each of these moments and each victory won in every detail. These details are part of me, of my way of working and of always striving for excellence.

I returned to Italy with a mission and I have completed it, the work continues Kaio Jorge, I will always cheer for you, you have been a warrior throughout the process, a source of determination and professionalism”.

Words with honey, to which the player himself replied under the post. Now the Brazilian is expected from JuventusNextGenwhere he will train to get back in shape. See also Prof. Catizone: "Berrettini, it's the relapses that are worrying"

August 1, 2023 (change August 1, 2023 | 16:10)

