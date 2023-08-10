After 531 days away from the field due to a bad injury, Kaio Jorge returns to the Juventus fans, shining in the family friendly at the Stadium. The Brazilian striker signed a hat-trick, taking the stage immediately after gaining the field in place of Vlahovic, the other special observe of the evening. A little surprisingly, at least for those who had lost sight of him in his long absence, he became the star of the event showing himself to be in good condition. Flashes of that footballer who had convinced the club to bet on him.

FUTURE

—

The injury is behind us, now we are carefully reflecting on the different hypotheses for the near future. The first accredited, at least for the moment, is the permanence as an aggregate in the first team but with a calibrated return to Next Gen: in the Serie C championship he would have the opportunity to play with less pressure, in order to slowly regain the best condition after two-year hiatus. His performance should then be evaluated in the middle of the season, with a good possibility of making the second part of the year on loan, in a Serie A club. Juve spent around three million on him, considering that some performance-related bonuses are not never accrued due to the long stop. In any case, the club believes it has a young man with a sure prospect at home: in the last few transfer market sessions, it has rebounded on the offers received from Brazil to better follow its recovery path closely. Now that he’s back, and in good condition too, he doesn’t intend to force his hand on the times: the kid is on his way back to his top level.