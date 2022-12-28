Home page politics

In the EU corruption scandal, one confession follows the other: after Eva Kaili, the mastermind Antonio Panzeri has apparently also unpacked. In Qatar people react sourly.

Brussels – He is considered the spider in the web: Pier Antonio Panzeri. The former MEP is said to be the mastermind behind the EU corruption scandal. According to media reports, the Italian is cooperative. After the former Vice President of Parliament Eva Kaili had already made a confession, the main suspect has now revealed his network and gave the investigators the names of his accomplices. The allegations of bribery against Qatar and Morocco are becoming more and more overwhelming – but in the Gulf state in particular they continue to be wrongly pilloried.

After Eva Kaili: The mastermind Panzeri also confesses to the EU corruption scandal

Pier Antonio Panzeri has been in pre-trial detention in Belgium since December 9, along with five other suspects, over the EU corruption scandal. Among those arrested are the former Vice-President of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, as well as her partner. The public prosecutor accuses them of bribery and money laundering. A non-governmental organization (NGO) called “Fight Impunity” is said to have conducted illegal barter deals with Qatar and Morocco in order to influence political decisions in the EU, according to the accusation.

Corruption in the European Parliament: Panzeri handled the bribery through the NGO Fight Impunity

Panzeri is said to have founded the NGO “Fight Impunity” in 2019. Like the Italian newspaper La Republica reported, the former MEP made a partial confession during an interrogation before the investigating judge. He apparently confirmed agreements and money flows from Qatar and Morocco. Both would only have existed from 2019, Panzeri said, according to the report. For Panzeri, that’s a subtle difference, because then at least he wouldn’t have accepted and distributed money as an MEP. The Italian left the EU Parliament in 2019. Further investigations must show whether the information is correct.

Pier Antonio Panzeri: Former MEP reveals his accomplices – what role did Kaili have?

According to the media report, Panzeri hopes that his confession will allow him to get away with a lighter sentence. Against this background, he should also put the names of his supposed accomplices on the table. The European Social Democrats Andrea Cozzolino, Marc Tarabella and Maria Arena are also said to have been involved in the business – and acted as mediators between Qatar or Morocco and the EU or at least received money. According to the report, exactly how the Greek MP Eva Kaili fitted into the network remained open.

After her arrest, Eva Kaili, who used to seem to lead a life of luxury, has already admitted her involvement in the scandal. The investigators also found significant amounts of cash in her apartment. She knew about it, she said in her confession. Few days earlier had Kaili still protests her innocence. But after her partner Francesco Giorgi had already unpacked, Kaili also put the cards on the table.

Nevertheless, many questions remain unanswered in the corruption scandal. The investigations continue at full speed. In a large-scale raid, the investigators searched 18 apartments and offices and secured a lot of evidence. Months of investigations followed. A total of 1.5 million euros worth of money was seized during the searches. In Panzeri’s apartment alone, investigators found 600,000 euros in cash, divided into seven packages in a suitcase, according to an investigation report focus.de quoted. 100,000 euros are said to have been missing. According to investigators, the money was found in Eva Kaili’s father’s hotel room.

Scandal after raid: Qatar and Morocco deny allegations in the Eva Kaili scandal

But where does the money come from? Really from Qatar and Morocco? In any case, the clues are condensed by the three confessions. However, both countries have so far rejected any involvement indignantly. In Qatar, in particular, people are angry. “We firmly reject the allegations that our government has been linked to wrongdoing,” said a diplomatic statement obtained by Reuters. Qatar is not the only country named in the investigation, but the Gulf State is increasingly being criticized and attacked.

The EU Parliament had actually reacted immediately. After the EU corruption scandal became known, lobbyists from the emirate were denied access to the Brussels building and a planned agreement on visa facilitation was put on hold. Qatar now described both steps in the diplomatic note as “discriminatory”. At the same time, the Gulf state threatened consequences and the cancellation of the gas deal.

Consequences of Qatargate: Qatar threatens the EU to stop the gas deal

The EU’s actions in Qatargate could well have “negative effects on regional and global security cooperation and on the current talks about global energy shortages,” it said. Since the Ukraine war, Qatar has become an important supplier of gas. Dependence on Russia is to be reduced, especially in Germany. (jkf)