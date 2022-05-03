Today is a fateful day for the internet, but especially for a family, because the participant of the program Toddlers & Tiaras, Kailia PoseyHe passed away at the young age of 16. In case you don’t know her, the young woman went viral on social networks due to a very specific grimace, which led her to be very famous.

All this information was disclosed by his mother, Mrs. Marcy Posey Gatterman. Here’s a message to the people who follow her on Facebook:

I have no words or thoughts. A beautiful girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My girl forever.

It is worth commenting that the causes of his death have not been confirmed by his family, although it is possible that more information will be released in this regard in some time.

the girl was made viral for the doll already mentioned in the program known as Toddlers & Tiaraswhich aired on American channels of the year 2009 to the 2013. Where parents prepared their children to participate in beauty contests. Just in one of those episodes appeared Kailiawith the image that immortalized her forever.

editor’s note: Undoubtedly very sad news, since a life full of happiness and future ahead was appreciated. However, accidents can happen out of the blue in the world we live in. On the other hand, diseases are also an evil that afflicts us without being able to do much about it.

