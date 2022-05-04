Kailia Poseywho as some may recall also starred in Toddlers & Tiaras, she committed suicide at the age of 16.

The girl, who went viral thanks to a meme, had a future that now seemed oriented towards success. To confirm the news is the same mother of the young womanMarcy Posey Gatterman, who communicated the tragedy via Facebook, here is the statement:

I have no words and I cannot think. A wonderful little girl is gone. Please grant us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.

Subsequently, the family exposed itself through a statement, which says the following words:

Despite being a teenager who had achieved a lot of success and a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in a rushing moment she made the abrupt decision to end her earthly life. She has won countless crowns and trophies by competing on the beauty pageant circuit throughout her life. Her talent as a contortionist had already led to job offers to tour and she had recently been chosen to be a cheerleader in her high school starting in the fall.

Kailia Posey had appeared in Toddlers & Tiaras from 2009 to 2013. Unfortunately, at present there is no information related to the reason for this extreme gesture, the local police seem to be investigating to clarify. The girl took her own life in the Birch Bay State Park area, just days after celebrating her birthday.

Often not all people who seem happy are really happy, and the reasons that can lead to such an act are truly manifold. We obviously cling to the pain of the family, which we are sure are suffering a lot. We hope that the story will be clarified quickly, given that certain stories always make us reflect.